Andrew L. Lagomarsino
Bronx, NY - My wonderful, quirky brother Andrew , 52, passed on April 15, 2020 due to complications from leukemia. He was born and raised in Oradell, NJ and moved to Bronx, NY upon marrying. Andrew would want to be remembered as a realist, but I will remember him as strong-willed and larger than life. Always bucking the system, Andrew refused to become an Eagle Scout although his 3 older brothers did. And when he played the game Risk, if Andrew liked you, he had your back. His 20 men would mercilessly attack your foe's 100 men, until the foe retreated! Andrew attended Rutgers University. But his pride was his 2010 graduation with a Masters of Accupuncture from The Swedish Institute in NYC. He also owned a cleaning service.
Andrew is survived by his husband Edwin Glassing. Andrew and Ed traveled many places together. They were married in Iceland and Andrew cajoled Ed into hiking mountainous Icelandic terrain together for days. They loved to hike and canoe in Maine and also camped out West in some well-known national parks. Ed joked that he would have never seen these places if not for Andrew.
Andrew is also survived by his mother, Rita Lagomarsino. Andrew was predeceased by his father, Anthony Lagomarsino Sr. His remaining siblings include Joan (Bruce), Anthony, Steven (Kerry), Robert (Angela), Anne and his nephews Brian, Jason and Jennifer, whose son Evan had a special place in Andrew's heart. During the Easter egg hunts, Andrew would delight in placing wine corks and broccoli in Evan's Easter eggs.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Peter P. Dohanich Funeral home, Brooklyn NY. Due to the health crisis, services are private.
In gratitude for the wonderful and respectful treatment Andrew received, donations to Columbia Presbyterian Irving Medical Center/Bone Marrow and Blood Diseases Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at givenow.columbia.edu or the Maine Island Trail Association at mita.org/donate or 100 Kensington Street 2nd Floor, Portland ME 04103 in Andrew's memory would be appreciated.