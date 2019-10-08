Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Andrew "Andy" Lukas

Andrew "Andy" Lukas Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Lukas

Hasbrouck Heights - Andrew "Andy" Lukas 88, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Bekescsaba, Hungary and came to the United States in 1957. Andy was a Sergeant in the Hungarian Army. Before retiring, he was the owner of A-Twin Limousine Company in Hasbrouck Heights for twenty years. Beloved husband of Bridie (nee Faherty) Lukas. Devoted father of Lisa Lukas and Martin Lukas and his wife Rachael. Loving Papa of Brayden, Mitchell, Rylee and Meghan. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, October 10th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Peter's Greek Catholic Cemetery, Garfield. Visitation Wednesday, October 9th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Parkinsons Disease Association would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
