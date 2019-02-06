|
|
Andrew M. Gause
- - Andrew M. Gause, age 59 passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after a short illness. Andrew was a native of Virginia and New Jersey and was born on August 15, 1959, to the late Edwin and Sally Gause. He was a devoted husband, father, loving PopPop and loyal friend. He was known to many as a brilliant mentor, trusted advisor, patient teacher, and a successful business owner. His hobbies included being a published author, talented musician, political enthusiast, media analyst, avid historian, monetary historian, numismatist, actor, producer, and a tenacious defender of the U.S. Constitution. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leo Gause. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Gause; daughters, DeDee (Brooke) Gause, Jessica (Dan) Gause, Andrea (Joe) Gant and Cynthia (John) Dorval; sister, Barbara Little; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Joey, Lucas, Aaralyn, Landon, Hayden, Kellan and AJ; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Jesse, Holly, Becky, Kenny and Al.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 12 - 3 pm Macaluso's 55 4th Ave, Hawthorne, NJ 07506