Andrew M. Kaplan
Maywood - Andrew M. Kaplan, of Maywood, NJ, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday December 29, 2019 at his home. Beloved son of Erwin Kaplan and Marilyn Kaplan, of Wayne, NJ. Loving brother of Leslie Rantas and her husband Tom, of Wayne, NJ. Loving uncle of Brooke and Jacob Rantas. A private graveside service will be held today. Memorial donations in the name of Andrew M. Kaplan may be made to the ASPCA, aspca.org/donate or to a . Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.