Andrew Nestor, Jr.
Andrew Nestor, Jr., 89, of Nazareth, PA formerly of Upper Mt. Bethel Township passed away Sunday, December 22nd, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 AM at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.gaffneyparsons.com to view a complete obituary and offer online condolences..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Mt. Bethel Twp., c/o the funeral home, 4 Lillian Lane, Bangor, PA 18013. Memorial contributions will be used toward a memorial at the UMBT Park.