Andrew Nubile
Waldwick - Andrew Nubile, age 89, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in the Bronx, Andy was raised in Teaneck, where he lived before moving to Waldwick in 1966. He served his country proudly during the Korean War in the United States Army. Andy was a 1960 Graduate of Fairleigh Dickenson College, he earned his degree while working full time for New York Central Railroad. He retired in 1990 after 40 years of service. Andy's many memberships included, high school class historian, the American Legion Post in Teaneck and the Center for Food Action in Mahwah.
Surviving are his wife Joy, his devoted daughter, Grace and her husband Joseph Tartas, his brothers, Joseph and Thomas Nubile, his step-son, Michael Kennedy, and his grandchildren Samantha and Joey Tartas. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and his dear friend and companion Gloria. Andy was pre-deceased by his first wife Bernice in 1993. A celebration of Andy's life will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Andy's name to; Home for Veterans, 105 Highland Avenue, Harrington Park, NJ 07640. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).