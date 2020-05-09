Andrew O'Byrne Feci
Fair Lawn - Andrew O'Byrne Feci, age 74, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born and raised in New York City, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1979. A sports enthusiast, especially of Softball and Hockey, Andrew's true passion was fishing. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
After his career as a union plumber, he was a truck driver with Eastern Freight Ways in North Brunswick, NJ for many years before retiring in 2002.
Beloved and devoted husband of Annmarie (Isenbek) Feci. Loving father of Andrew J. Feci and wife Linda, Michele Castro Feci, Christopher Feci and wife Dayanara and Kristen Tantillo Feci. Adored grandfather of Kristie, Jake, Evan, Richard, Ava, Owen, and Irving. Dear brother of Judanne and Florence. Beloved "Pop" to the entire community.
Services are private. Donations in memory of Andrew may be made to The Phoenix Center www.thephoenixcenternj.org. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.