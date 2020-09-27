Andrew Pallotto
Clifton - Andrew Pallotto, 92, of Clifton, passed away on September 26, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he was a resident of Clifton for over 50 years. A US Army Veteran, Andrew proudly served his country during the Korean War. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Passaic, Andrew as a member of the Maria SS. Del Buoncammino Di Altamura, Brooklyn. During the early 50's Andrew was a driver for the Eisenhower Bandwagon and was a member of the Eisenhower Round Table a division of the National Citizens for Eisenhower Congressional Committee. A member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 560, Andrew worked at the Clifton High School for many years, retiring several years ago.
Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Jean (Dininno) who passed away in 2019. Devoted father of Julie Dell Accio and her husband Antonio of Totowa, Lucille Collucci and her husband Vito of Wayne, and Vito Pallotto and his wife Elizabeth of Wayne. Dear brother of Angelo Pallotto, Rose Dininno, Mary Farrell, Phyllis Pallotto, and the late Anna Farrell and Dominick Pallotto. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Passaic. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made to either St. Peter's Haven, 380 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Andrew, would be greatly appreciated.