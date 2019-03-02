|
|
Andrew R. Buonpastore
Brick - Andrew R. Buonpastore, 60, of Brick, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Andrew was born in Paterson and raised in Wayne. He had also lived in New York and Belmar, and in more recent years, Brick. He had a distinguished career in museum management, having been employed at the Brooklyn Museum for many years, and for the last 12 years as Vice-President of Operation and Special Projects for New York Historical Society, Museum and Library. Andrew was a loyal Yankee fan, and hadn't missed an opening day for 35 years. He enjoyed time with his friends on the golf course, and found his serenity sailing the Barnegat Bay on his boat, the Sfogliatella. Finally, he was a forever grateful friend of Bill W.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Irene (Quigley) Buonpastore. He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen Alexander, whom he recently married after many years of partnership, and by his step-children, Lyndsey, Colin, Candice and Louis. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Marguerite and Richard Kent, of Bloomingdale, Joe and Sue Buonpastore, of Wayne, Anthony and Christine Buonpastore, also of Wayne, and Annie and Jim Conti, of Va. Andrew was the beloved uncle to Kathryn, Christopher, Alison, Gregory, Eric, Alexa, Andrew, LeeAnna, Brianna, Karli and Olivia.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 AM. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.