Andrew Rodriguez
Little Falls - Andrew Rodriguez, 90, of Little Falls, formerly of Wayne and Barnegat, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Paterson the eldest son of Miguel and Carmella Rodriguez and beloved brother of Salvatore, Andy attended Eastside High School and for five years served in the United States Navy. In 1960 he received his BS from St. John's University and began his career as a pharmacist, eventually becoming co-owner of De Boer's Pharmacy in Paterson. He retired in 2005.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Diana (nee Speranza); children Rosemary Logue of Flanders and husband Ron, Andrew of Paterson, Diane Dolecki of Stroudsburg, PA, and husband Rick, and Christine Coppola of Verona and husband Rob; and eight grandchildren: Kevin, Kyle, Dana, Shane, Gabriella, Robert, Christopher, and Nicholas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations in Andy's name be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or The Salesian Sisters of North Haledon.
All are invited to the Funeral Liturgy at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 465 Main Street, Little Falls on Wednesday, December 2, at 9:30 am. Viewing and entombment are private. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ www.delozito.com