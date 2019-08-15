|
Andrew Thomas Post
Hillsdale - Andrew Thomas Post, 30, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Andrew is survived by his parents David and Antoinette; his brother Eric; his aunt Carol Ewald and her husband Harold as well as his extended family and many friends. He is predeceased by his beloved grandparents John and Irene and Michael and Rosalia Cantore. Andrew worked most recently as an electrician for NJ Transit. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, August 16th from 2-9PM. A Celebration of Andrew's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17th at 11:30AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com