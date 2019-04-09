|
Andrzej Lubienski
Fort Lee - Andrzej (Andrew) M., 92, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Loving father of Anik M. Ostrowski & her husband Michael, Andrew K. Lubienski, and Monica A. (nee Lubienski) Mount & her husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Mount, Veronica Mount and John Mount. Dear brother of the late Barbara Merriman and Kazik Lubienski. He is also survived by his loving companion Carrie Schurmann and many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a chemist and earned his BS degree at London University and his MBA at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He started a successful Detergent Sales business after working over 40 years in the cosmetics industry. He served in the Polish Armed Forces and was recently invited to be an honored guest at the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. He was a 50+ year member of the American Chemical Society and a member of CTFA, Cosmetics Toiletries Fragrances Association. Friends will be received Thursday 6-8PM at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Memorial Mass 10AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 10 County Road, Tenafly. Inurnment Madonna Mausoleum, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.