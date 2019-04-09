Services
Andrzej M. Lubienski

Fort Lee - Lubienski, Andrzej (Andrew) M., 92, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Cole Lubienski. Loving father of Anik Ostrowski & her husband Michael, Andrew K. Lubienski, and Monica A. (nee Lubienski) Mount & her husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca A. Mount, Veronica E. Mount, and John R. Mount. Dear brother of the late Barbara Merriman and Kazimer Lubienski. He is also survived by his loving companion Carrie Schurman and many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a chemist and also served in the Polish Armed Forces. He was a member of CTFA Cosmetics Toiletries Fragrances Association. Funeral Friday at 9AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Memorial Mass 10AM Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Inurnment Madonna Mausoleum. Friends will be received Thursday 6-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
