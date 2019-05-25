Services
- - Andy Wiesenfeld, age 54, suddenly passed away on May 22, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Andy moved to Fair Lawn, NJ when he was 9 years old then settled down in Oradell as an adult. He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Later, he graduated from Columbia Business School with a Master of Business Administration. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Fraud Examiner. He spent his professional career serving as CFO for multiple start-ups. In his spare time, he loved to give back to others, freely offering college and career advice and helping many young adults land their first job. He was an avid runner, completing 6 NYC marathons and inspiring both of his children to love the sport too. His emphasis on family was second to none.

He is survived by his parents Sandy and Philip Wiesenfeld, wife Leslie Wiesenfeld, daughter Nicole, son Josh, sister Lori Wiesenfeld, brother-in-law Mark Earnshaw, and niece Sophie Earnshaw. Andy is deeply loved and missed by his family and friends and will forever remain in our hearts. The love he gave was reflected by the large number of lives he touched.

His funeral service will be held at Temple Avodat Shalom, 385 Howland Avenue, River Edge, NJ on Sunday, May 26 beginning at 11 am. Services will continue immediately thereafter at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Soldier Hill Road, Paramus, NJ.

The period of shiva will be observed as follows: Sunday May 26 at the home of Philip and Sandy Wiesenfeld, 387 Plaza Road North, Fair Lawn, after the funeral until 7 pm, with minyan service at 6 pm. Monday May 27 and Tuesday May 28 at the home of Andy and Leslie Wiesenfeld, 800 Glenside Court West, Oradell, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm, with minyan service at 7 pm both evenings.

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
