Anette Rose Whisten (Lostumbo)
Anette Rose Whisten (Lostumbo), long time resident of West New York, NJ , passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Hospital from complications due to Covid 19. Born to the late Joseph and Rose Lostumbo; widow to the late Charles Whisten; beloved sister to the late Joan Powell and the late Joseph Lostumbo; brother in law, Gary Whisten and her late sister in law, Valerie Whisten; adoring mother to her daughter, Raelene Thorpe and son in law, Michael; step mother to Tate and Christopher Whisten; daughter in law, Carolina Whisten; loving Grandmother to Michael and Autumn Thorpe, Angelica, Lucas, Tomas and Eric Whisten; beloved Aunt to Debra Gehrke, Dana and Cory Whisten; great Aunt to Rosina and Anthony Joseph Huddleston, Joey Lostumbo, Jeremy, Sarah, Christopher and Nicholas Zajac; she is also survived by so many amazing cousins and friends who truly loved and adored her. Anette spent the last few years of her life residing in Toms River, New Jersey. Due to the strict bans on social gatherings, a celebration of Anette's life will be held for all of her friends and family as soon as this social ban is lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.