Angel L. Garcia (Lou)
Ringwood - Angel L. Garcia (Lou) passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Sally of 66 years. He was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in New York City, graduated from City College of New York with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Upon graduation he entered the Army as an Infantry Officer. He was employed by Unilever Research in Edgewater as the Manager of Computing and Applied Mathematics for 34 years. Beloved Husband of Sally (Martinez) Garcia of Ringwood. Loving father of the late Angel Luis Garcia Jr. (April 5,1992), Annmarie Bruno of Ringwood, Lizabeth Garcia Haufler of Hampton Bays, NY and Christopher Garcia of Slate Hill, NY. Devoted Grandfather of Danielle Garcia, Evan and Jarrett Bruno, Michael and Gabriella Pandolfelli and Ella Mary Garcia.
Lou enjoyed gardening, walking his dog Jake, hiking, trout fishing and playing tennis. He enjoyed exploring abandoned mines in PA, NJ and NY with his mining group, ABM. He was an avid fan of Army football, spending many Saturdays eating hot dogs while watching the game. We will always remember him singing his favorite song, "On, Brave Old Army Team". Member of Ringwood Seniors and Unilever Quarter Century Club and President of the Unilever Retirement Club. He will live in our hearts forever.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell, NJ.