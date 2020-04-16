|
Angela A. Paganelli
North Arlington - Angela A. Paganelli ( nee Giovia ), 81, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Newark, she lived in North Arlington for over 64 years. She was the manager at the Wonder Store in Lyndhurst for many years before retiring in 2000. For the past three years she was a member of the North Arlington Nutrition Center where she enjoyed parties, Zumba and spending time with new friends. Her favorite pastime was crocheting baby blankets. Angela was the loving wife for 60 years of the late Nicholas J. Paganelli; the devoted mother of Sylvia Orovio and her husband John, Angela Radice and her husband Gary , and Nicholas Paganelli and his wife Coreyanne; the cherished grandmother of Mark Orovio and his girlfriend Kara, Nicholas Paganelli and his wife Melissa, Daniel Orovio and his wife Marcia, Kyle Paganelli and his wife Nicole, and Jason and Shawn Paganelli; the " Lights of her Life", her great-grandchildren Anthony and Brayden Orovio, Nicholas, Giovanni, Gabriella, Kane, Kylee and Harper Paganelli; the beloved sister of Florence Muscarella, Janet Shutak and her husband Andrew, Philip Giovia and the late Marie Giovia; the adored daughter of the late Samuel Giovia, and the late Hilda Giovia Mackiewicz( nee Testa) ;the step-daughter of the late Frank Mackiewicz. Angela is survived by her dear cousin, Jean Melillo, her nieces and nephews , her wonderful friends ,especially her dear friend Rosemary Fladzinski , her caregiver , Elizabeth Cespedes, and her grand dog Riley Radice. Private Funeral Services were held under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington. The family would appreciate donations made in her memory to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad.