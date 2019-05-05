Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Troisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela A. Troisi


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela A. Troisi Obituary
Angela A. Troisi

Pompton Plains - Angela A. Troisi, 88, of Pompton Plains, passed away on May 2, 2019.

Angela grew up in Queens, NY and settled in Pompton Plains in 1962 with her family. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her home, knitting, crafting and the New York Yankees.

Angela is survived by her sons, Joseph and his wife Jodi, John and his wife Laurie, Vincent and his wife Jill, and daughter Elena Ayres ; her brother Joseph Tursi; her sister, Anita Capello; her grandchildren, Jon Troisi and wife Nikki, Nicholas Troisi and wife Allie, Karli Phillips and husband Daniel, Heather Hopf, and Joe Troisi; and her great grandchildren, Chase, Mila, Maisie, Max and Eloise. She was predeceased by her husband, Dino; and her grandson, Matthew Troisi.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Monday, May 6 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela's memory to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W. Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 will be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now