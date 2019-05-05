|
|
Angela A. Troisi
Pompton Plains - Angela A. Troisi, 88, of Pompton Plains, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Angela grew up in Queens, NY and settled in Pompton Plains in 1962 with her family. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her home, knitting, crafting and the New York Yankees.
Angela is survived by her sons, Joseph and his wife Jodi, John and his wife Laurie, Vincent and his wife Jill, and daughter Elena Ayres ; her brother Joseph Tursi; her sister, Anita Capello; her grandchildren, Jon Troisi and wife Nikki, Nicholas Troisi and wife Allie, Karli Phillips and husband Daniel, Heather Hopf, and Joe Troisi; and her great grandchildren, Chase, Mila, Maisie, Max and Eloise. She was predeceased by her husband, Dino; and her grandson, Matthew Troisi.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Monday, May 6 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela's memory to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W. Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 will be greatly appreciated by her family.