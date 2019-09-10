Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont - Angela B. Treacy (née Keane), 92, of Dumont, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years of William Treacy. Loving mother of Liam Treacy, Gerri Treacy, Marie Westermann and her husband John and Caroline Dugan and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of J.J., Ryan, Courtney, Kellie, and Kelsey.

Angela was born in County Galway, Ireland to Bridget (née Tyrell) and Patrick Keane. She was employed with Care One at New Milford (Woodcrest) for many years, and was a member of the Bergen Irish Association.

Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 12th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Wednesday, Sept. 11th, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.
