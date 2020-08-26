Angela (nee Sanzari) Barbieri
Paterson - Barbieri, Angela (nee Sanzari), age 94 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Barbieri (1980). Loving mother of Pietro Barbieri and his wife Arlene of San Jose, CA and Luiz "Luigi" Barbieri and his wife Angela of Paterson. Adoring grandmother of John Barbieri and his wife Jessica of Elizabeth, Daniela Barbieri of Wayne, and Angelica Barbieri of San Jose, CA. Born in Cerreto Sannita, Italy, she lived in Italy until 1970 before emigrating to the United States and settling in Paterson. She was a Homemaker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
.