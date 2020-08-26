1/
Angela (Sanzari) Barbieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela (nee Sanzari) Barbieri

Paterson - Barbieri, Angela (nee Sanzari), age 94 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Barbieri (1980). Loving mother of Pietro Barbieri and his wife Arlene of San Jose, CA and Luiz "Luigi" Barbieri and his wife Angela of Paterson. Adoring grandmother of John Barbieri and his wife Jessica of Elizabeth, Daniela Barbieri of Wayne, and Angelica Barbieri of San Jose, CA. Born in Cerreto Sannita, Italy, she lived in Italy until 1970 before emigrating to the United States and settling in Paterson. She was a Homemaker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral
09:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved