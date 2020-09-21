Angela Bogris
Teaneck - Angela Bogris (nee Laousis), June 29, 1927-September 18, 2020
Angela Bogris, previously of Teaneck, NJ and Washington Heights, NY, departed this life at age 93, quickly and painlessly, after sharing her enormous love of life with all who knew her. With a great big smile, she was happiest being surrounded by her adoring family, cooking and dancing. She was an avid reader and, even onto her last days, always interested in the world around her and catching up with friends.
Angela was a faithful and longtime member of St. Anthony's Orthodox Church and also enjoyed the fellowship of the women and senior organizations of St. John the Divine and St. Athanasios. Before retiring in 1992, Angela worked in banking in Washington Heights, NY and throughout northern New Jersey.
She is survived by her children Jim (Claudia), Vicky Androulakis (George), Spiro (Kim) and George. She's also survived by the joys of her life, her twelve grandchildren: Renee, Evan, Christopher, Alexis, Evan, Andrew, Angelica, Marissa, Allie, Alex, Zachary and Janine and four great grandchildren, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband Evangelos (2000), sister Tessie Black (2019) and brother Teddy Laousis (1994).
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22 from 4-8pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. Funeral service on Wednesday at 10am at St. Anthony's Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Angela's honor to St. Anthony's Orthodox Church. For more information and to view Angela's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com