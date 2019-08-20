|
Angela D'Ambrosio (nee Guerrieri)
Saddle River - Angela D'Ambrosio (nee Guerrieri) of Saddle River, NJ passed in peace on August 17, 2019. Daughter of Lena Guerrieri (nee Scala) and Vincent Guerrieri. Loving wife of Paul V. D'Ambrosio. Mother of Paul F. D'Ambrosio and his wife, Kelly; Lisa D'Ambrosio LaManna and her husband, Adolfo; Michael D'Ambrosio and his wife, Jean Marie; and Andrea D'Ambrosio. Sister of Laura Goomas. Grandmother of Alexandra, Michael Christoper, Scott, Kayla, Dean, Max, AJ and David. Loving aunt of Alison Goomas Sharkey, Gregory Goomas and Michelle Goomas. Angela will be remembered by family and friends for her fiery personality, strong spirit, biting wit, and love of laughter. Cremation will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the of America in memory of Angela D'Ambrosio. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.