Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Crest Chapel
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Weil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela G. Weil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela G. Weil Obituary
Angela G. Weil

Pompton Plains - Angela G. Weil, 91, of Pompton Plains, passed away on February 20, 2020.

Angela was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmela Russo and the loving wife of the late Walter Weil. She resided in Upper Saddle River for over 40 years before moving to Bayville and then Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains 11 years ago. She was faithful to her church where she enjoyed volunteering and serving as a Eucharistic Minister.

Angela is survived by her sons, Peter and Paul; her daughter, Patrice; and her grandsons, Isaac, Jacob and Gabriel.

A memorial Mass will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cedar Crest Chapel, Pompton Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -