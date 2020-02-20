|
|
Angela G. Weil
Pompton Plains - Angela G. Weil, 91, of Pompton Plains, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Angela was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmela Russo and the loving wife of the late Walter Weil. She resided in Upper Saddle River for over 40 years before moving to Bayville and then Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains 11 years ago. She was faithful to her church where she enjoyed volunteering and serving as a Eucharistic Minister.
Angela is survived by her sons, Peter and Paul; her daughter, Patrice; and her grandsons, Isaac, Jacob and Gabriel.
A memorial Mass will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cedar Crest Chapel, Pompton Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge would be greatly appreciated by her family.