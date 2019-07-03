Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Angela J. (Peloso) Portella


1923 - 2019
Angela J. (Peloso) Portella Obituary
Angela J. Portella (nee Peloso)

Port Jervis - Angela J. Portella (nee Peloso), 95, of Port Jervis, formerly of Paterson, NJ passed away on July 1, 2019. She was born in Paterson on September 12, 1923, to the late Giacomo and Carmella (Donofrio) Peloso. Angela was a loving homemaker and a former parishioner of Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson where she was also a member of the Seniors group.

Angela was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Portella (2018); the cherished mother of Joanne Marino and her husband Richard, Paul Portella and his wife Pauline, Janet Fornaro and her husband Claudio and Joseph Portella and his wife Rosemary; the adored grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 5th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, July 6th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson, NJ. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
