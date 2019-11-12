|
Angela Joyce Riggi
Mahwah - RIGGI, Angela Joyce (nee Buglino), age 84, of Mahwah, died November 12, 2019 on her 64th Wedding Anniversary surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Garfield for 35 years, she lived in Elmwood Park 27 years settling in Mahwah 22 years ago. She was a part-time resident of Palm Beach Gardens, FL where she spent the winter months. Angela was wife, mom and grandmother, a parishioner of the Church of the Presentation, Saddle River, a member of the Red Hat Society, Mahwah, the Ramsey Newcomers Group, and vice-president of the Italian American Club in FL. Angela is predeceased by her sister, Josephine Ferruzza. She was the beloved wife of Salvatore C. Riggi, proud mother of Louis A. Riggi and companion Lisa Conte Schlett, and Linda Riggi Cannizzo and husband Louis, cherished grandmother of Anthony Cannizzo and wife Ellise, Nicholas Cannizzo, and Ashley Riggi Persico and husband Nicholas, adored great-grandmother of Alexa Persico, and dear sister of Peter Buglino. Visiting Friday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Saturday, November 16, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am chapel service. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for . The Riggi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com