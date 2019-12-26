|
|
Angela La Franca
Lodi - (nee Guastella), 86, of Lodi, passed peacefully on Dec. 25th surrounded by her loving family. She was a dressmaker 39 years for I.L.G.W.U - Passaic Local 145 retiring in 1982 and she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church & St. Joseph's Church. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, her daughter-in-law, Paola, & brothers Pietro & Giacinto Guastella. She is survived by her devoted son, Deacon Anthony La Franca, 4 cherished grandchildren, Angela M., Carmela (Michael), Joseph, and Christina, & her extended family & friends, Giacomo & Rosa Favia, Patricia Moreno, & Eileen Carlstadt. Visiting Fri. 4-8 pm. The funeral is Sat. arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am with a 9 am mass at Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made To Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. The La Franca family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com