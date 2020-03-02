|
Angela M. DiGenio
South Hackensack - Angela M. DiGenio (nee Allegretto) of South Hackensack, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years.
Prior to retiring she worked for the County of Bergen Clerks Office for many years. She was a member of the South Hackensack Senior Citizens Club and a parishioner of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Hackensack. Angela was a strong and hard working woman who raised 4 children after the passing of her husband in 1973. She enjoyed her trips to Italy along with other vacations. She cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo cooking and being home, she also enjoyed her hair salon visits.
Beloved wife of the late Gene DiGenio (1973). Loving mother of Susan Sweeney, Karen Beley and her husband Sam, Nicholas DiGenio and his wife Anyili and the late Eugene DiGenio (2016) and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa Visconti and her husband Mark, Samantha Benevenga and her husband Alex, Stephen G. Sweeney, Brittany Sweeney, Kayla Beley, Nicholas G. DiGenio, Mark DiGenio, Michael DiGenio, Leo DiGenio, Tanya and Tatiana Gomez. Dearest sister of Catherine Petruzzelli and her husband Mario. Adored niece of Linda Pallidino and her husband Paul and four great nephews.
The Funeral will begin on Thursday March 5, 2020, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9:00 PM for visitation. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in Angela's memory to Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com