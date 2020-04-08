Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Angela M. Ruppi

Angela M. Ruppi Obituary
Angela M. Ruppi

Toms River -

Angela M. (Antonucci), 91, on April 6, 2020, formerly of Toms River, NJ. Angela was born in Paterson and had lived in Toms River, NJ before moving to Oakland in 2015. Before her retirement in 1990, she had been a billing clerk for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Clifton for over 25 years. Before moving to Oakland, she was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church of Toms River.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Ruppi. Angela was predeceased by her loving parents, Arcelia and Francesco Antonucci, and six brothers and sisters, Philip, Thomas, Mary King, Rose Trombino, Michael and Carmen. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.

For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
