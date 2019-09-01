Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Angela M. Siclari

Angela M. Siclari Obituary
Angela M. Siclari

Ridgefield - SICLARI, Angela M., (Nee DeSotto), age 93 of Ridgefield passed away on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmen D. (2018). Devoted mother of Joanne Wisniewski Bianco and her husband Stephen, Ron Siclari and his wife Kristina and Patricia Rees-Jones and her husband Robert. Loving Nannie of Stephen, Robert, Alexander, Ashley, Victoria, Samantha, Daniel and Lauren. Cherished Great Nannie of Abby, Emma, Quinn, Owen and Luke. Angela was the President of the Ridgefield, NJ VFW Post #7502 Auxiliary and involved in numerous town organizations. Angela worked at Faberge Corporation in Ridgefield before opening her own business in Ridgefield, Electrolysis by Angela. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Tuesday from 5-9 PM. Funeral Service will be Wednesday 10:30 AM at the funeral home with a brief visiting prior from 9:30 AM- 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
