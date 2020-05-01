Angela M. (nee Criscione) Suriano
Totowa - Suriano, Angela M (nee Criscione), age 59 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Orazio Suriano of Totowa. Loving mother of Jonathan Suriano of Totowa and Luciana Rufolo and her husband Steve of Rockaway. Beloved "Mimi" of Joseph and Joshua Rufolo. Dear sister of Carmelo Criscione and his wife Nancy of Highland Lakes. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Lucia Suriano of Totowa, her brothers-in-law Elio Suriano and his wife Lisa Marie of Totowa, and Corradino Suriano and his partner Sherrill Curtis of East Rutherford. Angela is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Giuseppe Criscione and her mother Maria Criscione. Born in Paterson, she grew up in Paterson, before moving to Totowa. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Suriano was very active in as well as the former President of the PTA of School #27, Paterson. She also founded the Partners in Caring Parents Organization at the Phoenix Center School, Nutley. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and daughter. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Opportunity Center, 13-19 Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Totowa - Suriano, Angela M (nee Criscione), age 59 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Orazio Suriano of Totowa. Loving mother of Jonathan Suriano of Totowa and Luciana Rufolo and her husband Steve of Rockaway. Beloved "Mimi" of Joseph and Joshua Rufolo. Dear sister of Carmelo Criscione and his wife Nancy of Highland Lakes. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Lucia Suriano of Totowa, her brothers-in-law Elio Suriano and his wife Lisa Marie of Totowa, and Corradino Suriano and his partner Sherrill Curtis of East Rutherford. Angela is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Giuseppe Criscione and her mother Maria Criscione. Born in Paterson, she grew up in Paterson, before moving to Totowa. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Suriano was very active in as well as the former President of the PTA of School #27, Paterson. She also founded the Partners in Caring Parents Organization at the Phoenix Center School, Nutley. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and daughter. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Opportunity Center, 13-19 Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 4, 2020.