Angela M. (Criscione) Suriano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela M. (nee Criscione) Suriano

Totowa - Suriano, Angela M (nee Criscione), age 59 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Orazio Suriano of Totowa. Loving mother of Jonathan Suriano of Totowa and Luciana Rufolo and her husband Steve of Rockaway. Beloved "Mimi" of Joseph and Joshua Rufolo. Dear sister of Carmelo Criscione and his wife Nancy of Highland Lakes. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Lucia Suriano of Totowa, her brothers-in-law Elio Suriano and his wife Lisa Marie of Totowa, and Corradino Suriano and his partner Sherrill Curtis of East Rutherford. Angela is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Giuseppe Criscione and her mother Maria Criscione. Born in Paterson, she grew up in Paterson, before moving to Totowa. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Suriano was very active in as well as the former President of the PTA of School #27, Paterson. She also founded the Partners in Caring Parents Organization at the Phoenix Center School, Nutley. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and daughter. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Opportunity Center, 13-19 Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved