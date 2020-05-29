Angela Maria (nee Roncone) Rotella
Palmetto, FL - Rotella, Angela Maria (nee Roncone), age 99 of Palmetto, FL at rest in Palmetto, FL on May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Rotella (1972). Loving mother of Angela T. Rotella of Riverview, FL. Adoring grandmother of Sophia Rotella of Riverview, FL. Dear daughter of the late Frank and the late Luisa (nee De Chellis) Roncone. Sister of Helen Antonucci of Riverview, FL and the late Tina Ventura and Emily Rossi. Born in Pacentro, Italy she lived in Pacentro until 1930 before coming to the United States and residing in Paterson. She was a Seamstress for Jo-Els, Paterson, for many years before retiring. Angela was also a housewife. Mrs. Rotella was a former member of the Franciscan Third Order at St. Bonaventure's, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.