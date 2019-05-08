Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Morreale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Marie Morreale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Marie Morreale Obituary
Angela Marie Morreale

Paramus - Morreale, Angela Marie, died after a long courageous battle with cancer at her home in Paramus, NJ on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Loving mother of John Joseph Poltor. Beloved sister of Carol Morreale, Judith Morreale-Billotti, John Morreale and Carla Morreale. Devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews. Angela had a distinguished career in the broadcast industry, including over 20 years as a Stage Manager for Good Morning America. Memorial will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Saturday May 11th, from 11:00AM--2:00PM, with a Service beginning at 12:30PM. Memorial gifts to Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now