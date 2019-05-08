|
Angela Marie Morreale
Paramus - Morreale, Angela Marie, died after a long courageous battle with cancer at her home in Paramus, NJ on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Loving mother of John Joseph Poltor. Beloved sister of Carol Morreale, Judith Morreale-Billotti, John Morreale and Carla Morreale. Devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews. Angela had a distinguished career in the broadcast industry, including over 20 years as a Stage Manager for Good Morning America. Memorial will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Saturday May 11th, from 11:00AM--2:00PM, with a Service beginning at 12:30PM. Memorial gifts to Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com