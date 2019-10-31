|
Angela Piccininni
Ridgefield - Piccininni, Angela, (nee Cerborino), 90, of Ridgefield, formerly of Cliffside Park, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Ridgefield a member of the Ridgefield Seniors, and a former participant at the Bergen Family Center in Englewood.
Cherished wife of the late Bartholmew Piccininni. Loving mother of Jeanette Price and her husband Kenneth of Rochelle Park and JoAnn Piccininni and her husband the late James Flynn of Upper Saddle River. Treasured grandmother of Logan Flynn of Upper Saddle River. Beloved sister of Louis Cerborino.
Family will receive friends on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday November 4, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church 400 Maywood Avenue Maywood. Entombment will be held at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Angela's memory may be made to Holy Name Health Care Foundation 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ, 07666, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org/givehope or the American Foundation for the Blind 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730 Arlington, VA 22202.
