Angela Pinto
East Rutherford - Angela Carol Pinto (nee Coronato), 89, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away on January 27, 2020. Mrs. Pinto was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. Angela enjoyed going shopping at the mall, spending time with her granddaughters, cooking, dancing and reading the daily newspaper. Beloved wife of the late Frank Pinto. Loving mother of Frank Pinto, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Marissa, Natalie and Danielle. Dear sister of the late Anthony "Sonny" Coronato and sister-in-law of Carol Coronato. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Pk., NJ 07932.