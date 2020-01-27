Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Pinto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Pinto Obituary
Angela Pinto

East Rutherford - Angela Carol Pinto (nee Coronato), 89, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away on January 27, 2020. Mrs. Pinto was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. Angela enjoyed going shopping at the mall, spending time with her granddaughters, cooking, dancing and reading the daily newspaper. Beloved wife of the late Frank Pinto. Loving mother of Frank Pinto, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Marissa, Natalie and Danielle. Dear sister of the late Anthony "Sonny" Coronato and sister-in-law of Carol Coronato. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Pk., NJ 07932.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -