Wanaque - Angela Ricciardi (nee Medici) 77, of Wanaque, NJ passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in North Haledon, NJ before moving to Wanaque in 2017. She was a Registered Nurse. Before her retirement she worked at Daughters of Miriam in Clifton, NJ and other skilled nursing facilities in the area. Beloved mother of Joseph M. Ricciardi of Wayne, NJ and Andrew J. Ricciardi and his wife Laurie of North Haledon. Dear sister of Joseph Medici and his wife Lorraine. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Jasen, Matthew and Julia Ricciardi. Services for Angela are being privately held. A Memorial Service and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. To leave condolences please visit www.delozito.com.