Angela Saladino
Angela Saladino, 81 passed away August 4, 2020.
Angela was born in Sicily and came to the United States at the age of 14. She married her late husband Joseph Saladino and had three daughters. She last resided in Montville at the Chelsea.
Angela is survived by her daughters Carmela Saladino, Lillian Saladino, and Michele Famularo (husband Anthony); her brothers Vincenzo Rametta (wife Giannina) and Salvatore Rametta (wife Lina); her sister Teresa Messano; her grandchildren Anthony and Jared Famularo; she is predeceased by her sister Lucia Carpinteri.
