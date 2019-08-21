|
|
Angela Victoria Bell
Englewood - July 4,1956-August 10, 2019. Bell Angela Victoria, formerly of Englewood. New Jersey passed away and granted her heavenly wings on the evening of August 10, 2019. First born of Martina Christmas and the late Lee Earnest Bell. Sister to Jeffrey, Michael and Gregory Bell. 1st grandchild of Lola and Earnest Bell. 6th Grandchild of Caroline and John Christmas Sr. of Leonia N.J. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am at EW Tubbs Oceanside California. Pastor Thom Fleming affiliating.