Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Totowa, NJ
Resources
Angelina (Sgobba) Alexander

Angelina (Sgobba) Alexander Obituary
Angelina (nee Sgobba) Alexander

Totowa - Angelina (nee Sgobba) Alexander, age 82, of Totowa, at rest in Wayne on November 25, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Bernard Alexander, Jr. (2009). Loving mother of Frank Edward Alexander of Pompton Lakes and Sharon Alexander-Smith and her husband Richard of Vernon. Grandmother of Jason Kulak, Jenny Kulak and Natalie Alexander. Great-grandmother of Bennett Royce. Sister of Rosalie Seminerio and the late Peter Sgobba, the late Antoinette Lindenthaler, the late Anna Falzone and the late Carl Sgobba. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Born in West Paterson, she lived in West Paterson, then in Hawthorne and Paterson before moving to Totowa. She was Secretary to the Warehouse Manager for Oxford University Press, Fair Lawn for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Totowa Happy Seniors. She was on many womens & mixed bowling leagues and won many awards and trophies. The biggest award was a huge beer stein from Anheuser-Busch for woman bowler of the season for high game. Mrs. Alexander was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. She was a lifetime member of NJ Parent Teacher Association and the co-chairperson of Class Reunion Committee for Hawthorne High School occurring every five years. She also played on a traveling softball team and won 40 gallons of gas, when she wasn't even old enough to drive.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 -8:00 PM. For more information, go to :

www.festamemorial.com
