Angelina B. Cortazzo
Angelina B. Cortazzo

Mahwah - Angelina B. Cortazzo passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paramus before moving to Mahwah. Angelina was a member of the Wyckoff Garden Club, enjoyed knitting, gardening, was an artist and an avid N.Y. Mets fan. She is survived by her two daughters Andrea C. Dalessio, her husband Michael; Barbara C. Tarnove and two grandchildren Michael F. and Alicia M.

Angelina is predeceased by her husband Frank P. Cortazzo and her son Frank P. Cortazzo, Jr. The committal service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Committal
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
