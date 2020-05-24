Angelina Barbaro



Hawthorne - Barbaro, Angelina (nee: Cammarota), age 89, of Hawthorne, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Italy, Angelina immigrated to the United States in 1969 and had lived in Hawthorne for more than 35 years. Angelina worked as a finisher in a coat factory and was a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne.



Angelina was the beloved wife of the late Fiore Barbaro (2012). Loving mother of Michael Barbaro and his wife Kathy of Brigantine, Maria Mattina and her husband Salvatore of Hawthorne and Joseph Barbaro and his wife Sharon of North Haledon. Cherished grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of ten. Angelina is survived by four brothers and sisters.



Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Paterson. Future services will be announced at a later date.









