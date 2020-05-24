Angelina Barbaro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelina Barbaro

Hawthorne - Barbaro, Angelina (nee: Cammarota), age 89, of Hawthorne, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Italy, Angelina immigrated to the United States in 1969 and had lived in Hawthorne for more than 35 years. Angelina worked as a finisher in a coat factory and was a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne.

Angelina was the beloved wife of the late Fiore Barbaro (2012). Loving mother of Michael Barbaro and his wife Kathy of Brigantine, Maria Mattina and her husband Salvatore of Hawthorne and Joseph Barbaro and his wife Sharon of North Haledon. Cherished grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of ten. Angelina is survived by four brothers and sisters.

Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Paterson. Future services will be announced at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved