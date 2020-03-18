|
Angelina Barrise
Totowa - Barrise, Angelina (nee Guastella), age 91 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on March 18, 2020. Loving mother of Joseph Barrise and his wife, Renee of Totowa and Thomas Barrise of Ramsey. Dear grandmother of Michael Barrise, Monique Barrise, and Taylor Barrise & his wife, Hannah. Great grandmother of Joey Angel and Sara Renee Barrise. Loving sister of the late Jennie Arbus, Frank Guastella, Frances Lamonto and Josephine Kaytes. Survivors include many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Totowa in 2003. Angie was the Supervisor of Kitchen Services for Paterson Public Schools before retiring. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the funeral services for Angelina are private. The family will plan a memorial gathering to celebrate her life at a future date. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.