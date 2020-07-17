Angelina Casamassina



Moonachie - Casamassina, Angelina (nee Rose) 87 of Moonachie formerly of North Bergen on 7/17/2020 Beloved wife to the late Mayor Dominick Casamassina (2004). Dearest mother to Donna Casamassina, Lois (Thomas) Tucci and the late John Casamassina (1997) and wife (Lillian Casamassina), and the Late Patrick Casamassina (1994). Loving grandmother to



Steve (Ariel) Dallafior, Katherine Dallafior, Thomas (Aimee) Tucci, Alyson Tucci, John (Morgan) Casamassina and Toni (Alex) Alberti. Caring great grandmother to William Dallafior,



Sofia Tucci, Scarlett Tucci and Dominick Alberti. Dear Sister to



Patsy (Dolores) Rose. Angelina was a parishioner of St. Margaret's of Cortona RC Ch. in Little Ferry, Member of the Moonachie Senior Citizen, Ladies Auxiliary of the Fire Dept. and



member of the Ridgefield Pk. Elks Lodge and the K of C Columbiettes . Funeral Monday 10am from Kohler Funeral Home



280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30 at St. Margaret's of Cortona RC Ch. Little Ferry. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 3-5 & 7-9pm.









