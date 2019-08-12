|
|
Angelina Destito
Haskell - Angelina Destito, 98, of Haskell, passed away on August 10, 2019.
Born and raised in Haskell, Angelina was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Destito. She graduated from Katharine Gibb School and began her career as a secretary at EI du Pont in Kearny where she worked for over 15 years before leaving to take care of her father and take over the family business, Destito's Grocery.
Angelina loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful cook who enjoyed making homemade holiday meals. She had a wonderful memory, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion, and was loved by all who knew her.
Angelina is survived by her brother, George Destito and his wife Hilda; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 10 am to 11 am Tuesday, August 13 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to Atlantic Hospice or would be greatly appreciated by the family.