Angelina "Lee" Musella (nee Mancuso)
Wood Ridge - Angelina "Lee" Musella (nee Mancuso), 90, of Wood Ridge, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday August 10, 2019. Born in Garfield, to the late Charles and Celia (nee Aulita) Mancuso, Lee lived in Rutherford before moving to Wood Ridge 60 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Lee was a Secretary for Met Path in Teterboro. Previously she worked for Hoffman Carpet and the Bank of New York. She was a parishioner of the Church of Assumption of our Blessed Lady, in Wood Ridge, a member and past president of its Rosary Alter Society, member and past president of the Assumption School P.T.A.,member and past treasurer of the Wood Ridge Contemporary Club, and member of the Wood Ridge V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Lee also liked reading, knitting, playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. Lee was the beloved wife of the late Gabriel "Gabe" Musella, devoted mother of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, and his wife Audrey, of Wood Ridge, and Andrew Musella, and his wife Giselle, of Middletown, loving grandmother of Gabriel, Michael, Sophia, Mark, and the late Andrew, and dear sister of the late Louis Mancuso, and Margaret Improta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Wednesday, 9:30 AM, from the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood Ridge and 10:30 AM at the Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Tuesday 5-9 PM. Memorial donations to ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the s Project. P.O. Box 75817, in memory of Angelina "Lee" Musella, would be appreciated.