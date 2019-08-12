Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Musella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina "Lee" (Mancuso) Musella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina "Lee" (Mancuso) Musella Obituary
Angelina "Lee" Musella (nee Mancuso)

Wood Ridge - Angelina "Lee" Musella (nee Mancuso), 90, of Wood Ridge, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday August 10, 2019. Born in Garfield, to the late Charles and Celia (nee Aulita) Mancuso, Lee lived in Rutherford before moving to Wood Ridge 60 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Lee was a Secretary for Met Path in Teterboro. Previously she worked for Hoffman Carpet and the Bank of New York. She was a parishioner of the Church of Assumption of our Blessed Lady, in Wood Ridge, a member and past president of its Rosary Alter Society, member and past president of the Assumption School P.T.A.,member and past treasurer of the Wood Ridge Contemporary Club, and member of the Wood Ridge V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Lee also liked reading, knitting, playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. Lee was the beloved wife of the late Gabriel "Gabe" Musella, devoted mother of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, and his wife Audrey, of Wood Ridge, and Andrew Musella, and his wife Giselle, of Middletown, loving grandmother of Gabriel, Michael, Sophia, Mark, and the late Andrew, and dear sister of the late Louis Mancuso, and Margaret Improta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Wednesday, 9:30 AM, from the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood Ridge and 10:30 AM at the Church of the Assumption of our Blessed Lady. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Tuesday 5-9 PM. Memorial donations to ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the s Project. P.O. Box 75817, in memory of Angelina "Lee" Musella, would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now