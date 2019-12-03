|
Angelina Pepitone
Dumont - Angelina Pepitone (nee Giacolone), of Dumont, went home to her Savior and her beloved husband Anthony, suddenly, in the early morning of December 2 at the remarkable age of 101 years and two weeks. Adored mother of Lucille and fiancée James Devine and the late Steven; loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of fourteen (fifteenth anticipated in February).
Angelina was born in Manhattan to the late Gregorio and Antoinette eight days after the Armistice that ended The Great War. She was predeceased by six sisters, two of whom were with her in the Mother Cabrini Orphanage in Dobbs Ferry, NY for much of the 1920s. Also predeceased by son-in-law David Layne. Together with her decorated Greatest Generation "Mud Marine" (Pacific Campaign) husband, she moved from Bay Ridge to Bergenfield in 1946. Anthony and Angelina relocated to Dumont in 2003. After raising her family, Angelina joined Bell Telephone's Accounting Department in Teaneck in 1964 and served through the turbulent divestiture period before retiring from Verizon in 1983. In retirement, Anthony and Angelina traveled internationally before his death in 2006. Angelina then became active in various Catholic Church and seniors' organizations. In what proved to be the final week of her life, Angelina attended both Dumont Seniors Club bingo and a general membership meeting. She was eagerly anticipating the Club's annual Christmas Party tomorrow (December 5).
Visiting Thursday (December 5), 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park St, Haworth. Private Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family asks voluntary contributions to Angelina's favorite cause: The Salvation Army.