|
|
Angelina "Angie" Wine
Bergenfield - Angelina "Angie" Wine (nee Bravich), 90, of Bergenfield NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. After moving from Chicago, IL, she resided in "Hells Kitchen" in Manhattan where she eventually met her husband the late Thomas J. Wine (2005). They then moved to West New York, NJ, before settling in Bergenfield, NJ, where they resided for many years. Angie worked for several years at Sears Automotive in Hackensack, NJ, until her retirement. She loved to travel saving up her money so she could go on her "adventures" visiting dozens of countries and collecting sand from many beaches around the world. Her love of Frank Sinatra was only exceeded by the love she had for her family. Angie is survived by her daughter Lynn Lilla, her husband Jim; her three grandchildren, Jimmie Lilla, his wife Kristen, Tommie Lilla, his wife Erin and Kellie Pedersen, her husband Mark; and 5 great grandsons Austin, James, Bryce, Logan and Henry. Caring sister of Gloria Tullo & Marion Cassel and the late Nancy Vencak & Mickey Bravich; dear sister in law of Alice Johnson, Catherine Callahan and John Wine. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday September 9, 2019, from 5-9PM. Funeral on Tuesday September 10, at 10:15AM thence to Madonna Church, 359 Whiteman St., Fort Lee, NJ for Mass at 11AM. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.