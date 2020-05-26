Angeline Constantine
Mahwah - Angeline Asikis Constantine, at the "ripe old age" of ONE HUNDRED-SIX and a half, our amazing mother, Angeline Asikis Constantine, took the hand of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on May 23rd, 2020, at 9am at our family home, "Intervale", in the Ramapo Mountains in Mahwah, NJ. "Angie" and her Beloved Husband John Mitchell Constantine, Sr. moved their family of four children, Michael, Paul, Elaine & John, Jr., from Fairlawn, NJ in 1950 to found CELCO-Constantine Engineering Laboratories Company, "the first light industry" in Mahwah, a town of only 4000 residents at that time. The business grew and thrived. The Constantine boys are all Electrical Engineers, their daughter, CELCO's advertising agent. Angeline was Corporate Secretary, and early CELCO "logistics expert", making all the pick-ups & deliveries within four states until their business grew. The family finally sold the entire CELCO property on Rte. 17 to Home Depot in 2003. According to her own mother, tiny "ANGELIKI" was "born under an olive tree" in their mountain village of Skoureika above the sea on the southern Greek Island of Samos on December 19, 1913. The youngest of four children, "Angeliki", celebrated her 7th Birthday shipboard with her mother and father before departing Piraeus on New Years Eve, 1920 on the "Megali Hellas", (Great Greece), disembarking on Ellis Island on the 20th of January, 1921. Her father purchased a 2-story building for his shoemaker business in Port Jervis, NY, where the family lived upstairs, and a plot of land for his wife to grow their vegetables (that Angeline sold to the neighbors from her basket) in Matamoras, PA. Graduating from Port Jervis High School in 1934, "the cheerful gal" was fondly known as "everyone's Pal" in her HS Yearbook. Angeline moved to Newburgh, NY, renting a room from a Greek family to attend Beauty School, where she excelled. She was soon managing two successful beauty salons for her new boss, Louise Haley, and teaching Beauty School. She was also earning extra money as a "soda jerk" at the popular local "soda-fountain", where her new chums eagerly introduced "Angie" to their handsome brother "Johnnie", home for vacation from RPI, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. It was "love at first sight". The two Lovebirds eloped in 1937. John graduated from RPI in 1938 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and the happy couple soon began their family. Our Dad used to say that during The Great Depression, his wife, Angeline, was making more money in the Beauty Business than he was working as a young Engineer! After the birth of their first son, Michael, the ambitious little family moved south to a tiny apartment in Paterson, NJ. Angie & Johnny both worked at Bendix in Teterboro where our Dad told us that Mom set such high standards on the assembly line that her lazy co-workers resented her, and again, she was making more money than he was as an Engineer! Her husband's new job eventually allowed Angeline to become a "happy homemaker" and raise her growing family in their new house in Fairlawn, NJ. Mom always offered good things to eat to visitors to her home all her long life. Every day, until this 2020 Memorial Day Weekend, Angie would insist that every visitor to her home "Go into the kitchen and get something for your belly". Angeline Constantine was pre-deceased in 2010 by the love of her life, John Mitchell Constantine, Sr. Her beloved siblings, half-brother Demitrious, brother Emmanuel, and sister Despina also left this earth many years before. Angeline is survived by her four adoring children; Michael, Paul (& wife Sande), Elaine, John, Jr. (& wife Patti), Angeline is also survived by her nine loving Grandchildren: Paul Jr. (& wife Lisa), Jeffrey (& wife Julie), John III, Michael Jr. (& wife Yanina), Helen (& husband Rick), Katherine, Natalie (& husband Ishmael), Kristen (& husband Rutherford), Angeline-Rose, (& her father Spencer, & her fiancé Edward). Angie is also survived by her nine bright & beautiful Great-Grandchildren: Mackenzie & Courtney, Cody & Alex, Sofia & Maximo, Aria & Keira, and 10 month old Jordan. May Our Beloved "YiaYia" Rest In Peace! A private family funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow at Mahwah Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.