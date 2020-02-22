Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Anthony's, R. C. Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Anthony Oliva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Anthony Oliva Obituary
Angelo Anthony Oliva

New Milford - Angelo Anthony Oliva, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully in Auburndale, Florida on February 14, 2020. Ang was the devoted husband of Mary (Carty) for 47 years who pre-deceased him in October 2004. Angelo is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Dumas, his and Mary's four children and their spouses, Carol and Larry Downes, Anthony and Sue Oliva, Eugene and Eileen Oliva and Bernice and Richard Parrella. He has four grandchildren and their spouses, Tom & Kate Downes, Gina & Rob Dill, Elizabeth Downes and Anthony Parrella and two great grandsons Brian and Evan Downes. He is also survived by his sister Vita Albanese, his brother, Eugene Oliva and his wife Emma, and five nephews.

Angelo proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division from 1952 through 1954. He served in the Korean War from 1952 through 1953. Ang worked for New York Telephone for almost forty years and was a consultant with Roamer Services. He served as Deputy Chief of the New Milford Auxiliary Police, President of the New Milford Swim Club, Commandant of the Marine Corps League's Gooney Bird Detachment and was named Marine of the Year in 1995.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday February 27 from 3PM to 7PM, Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinder Kamack Road, Park Ridge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Saint Anthony's, R. C. Church, Northvale on Friday, February 28, 11 AM. Burial will follow at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelo's memory to the Marine Corps League, Gooney Bird Detachment #434 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1775, New Mil-ford, NJ 07646
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -