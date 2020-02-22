|
Angelo Anthony Oliva
New Milford - Angelo Anthony Oliva, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully in Auburndale, Florida on February 14, 2020. Ang was the devoted husband of Mary (Carty) for 47 years who pre-deceased him in October 2004. Angelo is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Dumas, his and Mary's four children and their spouses, Carol and Larry Downes, Anthony and Sue Oliva, Eugene and Eileen Oliva and Bernice and Richard Parrella. He has four grandchildren and their spouses, Tom & Kate Downes, Gina & Rob Dill, Elizabeth Downes and Anthony Parrella and two great grandsons Brian and Evan Downes. He is also survived by his sister Vita Albanese, his brother, Eugene Oliva and his wife Emma, and five nephews.
Angelo proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division from 1952 through 1954. He served in the Korean War from 1952 through 1953. Ang worked for New York Telephone for almost forty years and was a consultant with Roamer Services. He served as Deputy Chief of the New Milford Auxiliary Police, President of the New Milford Swim Club, Commandant of the Marine Corps League's Gooney Bird Detachment and was named Marine of the Year in 1995.
Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday February 27 from 3PM to 7PM, Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinder Kamack Road, Park Ridge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Saint Anthony's, R. C. Church, Northvale on Friday, February 28, 11 AM. Burial will follow at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelo's memory to the Marine Corps League, Gooney Bird Detachment #434 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1775, New Mil-ford, NJ 07646