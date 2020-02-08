|
|
Angelo Canfora
Cliffside Park - Angelo Canfora, 80, of Cliffside Park, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Angelo was a member of St. Rocco's Society & Bagnarese Soccer Club both of Fort, Lee, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife Caterina Canfora (nee Savoia) and his devoted children Marianna Carrieri, her husband Francesco, Paolo Canfora, his wife Paula, and Vincenzo Canfora. Cherished grandfather of Eight. Also survived by a sister, many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Wednesday Feb. 12, at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, NJ, at 10 AM. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting hours on Tuesday, from 4 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Angelo's memory to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 would be appreciated.