Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Canfora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Canfora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Canfora Obituary
Angelo Canfora

Cliffside Park - Angelo Canfora, 80, of Cliffside Park, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Angelo was a member of St. Rocco's Society & Bagnarese Soccer Club both of Fort, Lee, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife Caterina Canfora (nee Savoia) and his devoted children Marianna Carrieri, her husband Francesco, Paolo Canfora, his wife Paula, and Vincenzo Canfora. Cherished grandfather of Eight. Also survived by a sister, many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Wednesday Feb. 12, at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, NJ, at 10 AM. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting hours on Tuesday, from 4 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Angelo's memory to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -