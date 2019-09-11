Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Capizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Capizzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Capizzi Obituary
Angelo Capizzi

Toms River - Angelo Capizzi, 85, of Toms River, on September 9, 2019. Born in Passaic, he lived in Lodi and Garfield before settling in Toms River 13 years ago. Before retiring he worked as a machinist for Phillips Electronics for over 30 years.

Predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Mary Capizzi. Two brothers Mickey and Salvatore "Ted" Capizzi. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Gisonde). Devoted father of Dolores Capizzi, Guy (Brenda) Capizzi and the late Angelo Patrick Capizzi. Loving grandfather of Kaitlyn, Angelo, James, Matthew and Guy. Dear brother of Joseph (Roneta) Capizzi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:30 - 6:30 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now