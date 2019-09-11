|
|
Angelo Capizzi
Toms River - Angelo Capizzi, 85, of Toms River, on September 9, 2019. Born in Passaic, he lived in Lodi and Garfield before settling in Toms River 13 years ago. Before retiring he worked as a machinist for Phillips Electronics for over 30 years.
Predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Mary Capizzi. Two brothers Mickey and Salvatore "Ted" Capizzi. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Gisonde). Devoted father of Dolores Capizzi, Guy (Brenda) Capizzi and the late Angelo Patrick Capizzi. Loving grandfather of Kaitlyn, Angelo, James, Matthew and Guy. Dear brother of Joseph (Roneta) Capizzi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:30 - 6:30 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com